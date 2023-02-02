Tinubu promises to tackle erosion in Anambra

As the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu continues his nationwide campaign, he has promised the people of Anambra State that he would check erosion, much like he tackled ocean surge in Lagos.

He said he would handle the perennial challenge with the fervor he tackled the Lagos Atlantic Ocean surge which was a threat to life on coastal parts of Lagos. According to Tinubu he was at home with handling such environmental challenges.

The APC leader spoke on Tuesday at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State during the continuation of his campaign.

Tinubu also teased that he was not like the one they called Peter in the Bible that denied Christ three times before the cock crowed in the morning. According to him, “What that means is that I’m a thinker, I’m smart and I’m a doer.”

The mammoth crowd at the square kept shouting Asiwaju, Asiwaju, interrupting his speech intermittently. The former Lagos Governor assured youths of job opportunities, promising to convert the State into one of the nation’s economic centres.

He said: “We want to make Anambra a memorable productive state in memory of our own friend, Chuba Okadigbo and our Governor General, Sen. Hope Uzodimma. I’m here today to publicize the promise of development we made, the exploration and industrialization Anambra is known for.”

