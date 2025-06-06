Tinubu: Pray for Troops, Support the Vulnerable

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to offer special prayers for the nation’s military and security agencies, emphasizing their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Speaking after Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Eid Ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos, Tinubu called for unity, compassion, and national solidarity during the season of sacrifice.

“We must pray hard for our troops. They are making great sacrifices to keep us safe. We should also remember the vulnerable and give to our neighbors,” the President told journalists.

The President was joined by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; and former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Fashola.

The Chief Imam of Lagos, Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, led the prayers and reminded the faithful of Prophet Ibrahim’s example of sacrifice.

“The essence of Eid is sacrifice. If we must see the Nigeria of our dreams, we must rise above ethnic sentiments and serve our nation in unity,” he said.

Business moguls Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, along with other prominent figures, also attended the Eid prayers in Lagos.