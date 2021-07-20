Tinubu: Pray for Nigeria’s unity, stability

Add Comment
by Ada Ada
Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity and stability during the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

The former Lagos Governor, in a statement released on Monday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, asked Muslim faithful to never forget the purpose for Eid-el-Kabir and to reach out to comfort others, DailyTimes gathered

He exhorted them to commit to greater fidelity to Almighty Allah’s merciful and spiritually nourishing instructions.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou

Tinubu advised people to remember the poor and vulnerable, saying that being a compassionate and generous human being is one of the attributes of a good Muslim.

In order to reap the advantages of a better Nigeria, he urged Nigerians to remember President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, and other leaders in their prayers.

Tinubu prayed for brave soldiers and other security personnel against evildoers.

You may also like

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

Leave a Comment