Tinubu praise Maritime University’s role in advancing peace, development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State, for its outstanding contributions to maritime education and for fostering peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the second convocation ceremony and 10th anniversary celebration of the university through Professor Edoba Omoregie, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, President Tinubu noted that the university’s work aligns with the national goal of positioning Nigeria as a leading force in the global blue economy.

According to him, the university is growing a reputation as a centre of excellence in maritime technology, environmental studies, transport, logistics and offshore engineering.

READ ALSO: NIPR engages traditional rulers as Annual General Meeting commences

In his capacity as Visitor to the University, the President expressed satisfaction with the institution’s strategic vision.

Congratulating the graduating students, President Tinubu described the occasion as a landmark moment, celebrating not just academic achievement, but also the broader national aspiration to develop a world-class maritime institution.

He urged the graduands to see their success as the fruit of perseverance and discipline, and to apply their knowledge to confront contemporary challenges.

As ambassadors of the university, he encouraged them to embody its values of excellence, integrity, and service.

The President commended the Chancellor of the University, His Eminence, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Seryai II, and the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in Bayelsa State.

He also congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio, the Governing Council, Senate, students, and the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom for their dedication and hospitality.

He noted that the event marked more than a ceremonial celebration, saying that it reaffirmed the ideals on which the university was founded – to develop human capital for Nigeria’s maritime economy and to promote peace and prosperity in the Niger Delta and beyond.

President Tinubu acknowledged the university’s positive impact over the past decade, including its role in reducing youth restiveness, pipeline vandalism, and illegal crude refining.

He described this as clear evidence of the university’s social value and contribution to stability in the region.

Recognising the developmental challenges facing the institution, the President assured that the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the university.

He pledged continued investment in infrastructure, facility upgrades, and research capabilities, within the constraints of available resources.

He urged the university’s leadership to stay focused and innovative, and to explore partnerships that would unlock the vast potential within the maritime sector.