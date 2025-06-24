Tinubu pledges support for farmers, grazing development, rural upliftment

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has pledged renewed federal support for Nigeria’s farmers, livestock owners, and rural dwellers as part of broader plans to transform the nation’s agricultural base and expand infrastructure to underserved communities.

He made the pledge during the commissioning of the newly constructed 15-kilometre A2 junction to Pai community road in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President, who had earlier commissioned a mechanization project before arriving at the event, said he was inspired by the visible potential along the route.

“On my way here, I observed the need for our great farmers and livestock owners to establish opportunities for grazing and do what is necessary. We will help you. We will work with you.

“We will combat what used to be a liability and a source of conflict, turning it into a means of prosperity.

“The time has come to call it a rural area project, and I am pleased to commission the 15-kilometer A2 to Pia Town Road.

“However, the road and infrastructure development are meaningless if we don’t develop them for the benefit of our people.

“Indeed, this project will continue to elevate our lives if this administration continues to prioritize infrastructure development in all zones.” President Tinubu said

He commended the FCT Minister for his proactive leadership, saying “A leader like Nyesom Wike and his team is doing a wonderful job, thinking about the people and their needs, and thinking about the country he represents,” Tinubu said.

While emphasizing the strategic significance of the project in opening up rural economies, President Tinubu urged the people of Pai to take ownership of the project.

“To the people of Pia, this is your road. I urge the community to take ownership of this infrastructure, guide it, maintain it, and use it to the fullest. Let it be a pathway to growth and a bridge to a better life for the youth, farmers, traders, and students who will move with great ease.

“The commissioning of this newly constructed road from A2 junction on Abuja-Lokoja expressway to Pia Town is both symbolic and strategic.

“It is strategic because it opens a new corridor for agriculture, commerce, education, mobility, and other areas, strengthening our national economy from the grassroots up.

“Rural communities such as Pia make an important contribution to Nigeria’s social and economic fabric, especially in food production and local enterprises.

“But their potential has been hindered by poor road access, isolation, and neglect for far too long. Today, that narrative is changing.” he stated.

On his part, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, described the project as one of the most significant rural interventions under the current administration.

“Today, of all the commissions, this, for me, I consider very, very important,” he said. “This also tells us that your emphasis is not just to improve infrastructure in the city, it is also to improve life and other infrastructure in the satellite town.”

Wike disclosed that under Tinubu’s directive and support, the FCT Administration has completed not less than 150 kilometres of rural roads.

“We have done, if you calculate all, and the ongoing roads, and the ones completed, within the satellite towns, you’ve done not less than 150 kilometers of roads,” he said.

The minister detailed a number of completed and ongoing road projects across the six Area Councils. These include the Paikon Kore-Ibwa Road in Gwagwalada, Gabo-Tokulo Road and Bridge in Bwari, and Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo Road in Kwali, among others.

“All those roads have all been commissioned,” he said, adding that additional projects are ongoing, including the 13km stretch from Gomani to Yangoji.

Wike also emphasized the implications of road infrastructure for national food security and rural peace.

“We are talking about food security, food security. With this, those of you who want to be farmers, real farmers, we are willing to pay compensation to communities and give you farmland,” he noted, warning against land speculators.

The President assured continued support to expand these gains across all zones. “We will ensure that development is not lopsided but balanced, inclusive, and targets lifting lives,” Tinubu said.

He however, expressed gratitude to the people of Pai and all stakeholders involved, saying “Nigeria will not forget what you are doing for the development of this nation. Please, own it. Develop it,” he said.