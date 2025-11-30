Tinubu pledges commitment to security reform as police graduates 1,187 cadets

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to not only building a modern, professional, and accountable police force but also ensuring the total reform of the nation’s security architecture.

This comes as the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, graduated 1,187 cadets.

Speaking at the ceremony through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, President Tinubu praised the Academy for its growth into a degree-awarding institution and lauded its role in producing officers equipped to tackle Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

He described the graduation as a milestone that reflects the progress made in strengthening national security through improved training and education.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of hard work and dedication but also a testament to the progress we have made in shaping a more secure and prosperous future,” he said.

He commended the Academy for providing “world-class training” and for aligning with his administration’s goal of building an honest, professional, and human rights–respecting police force.

The President charged the new officers to uphold integrity, fairness, and discipline as they assume their roles in safeguarding lives and property across the country. “You are not just enforcers of the law; you are guardians of our collective security and well-being,” he told the cadets, urging them to serve selflessly and maintain the trust of Nigerians.

President Tinubu urged the graduates to remain steadfast in the values of discipline, integrity, and service as they step into active duty.

He also assured continued federal support for the Police Academy and other security agencies, promising investments in training, resources, and equipment to enhance their effectiveness.

“To the families and loved ones of the cadets, your sacrifice and encouragement have shaped these young officers into the professionals we celebrate today,” Tinubu added.

In his address, the Commandant of the Academy, AIG Patrick Adedeji Atayero, announced that the 1,187 graduating cadets had successfully completed both academic and professional training, earning bachelor’s degrees in various disciplines. He described the group as “worthy in character and learning.”

He highlighted the Academy’s growth since its establishment in 1998, noting its transformation from temporary campuses in Kaduna and Challawa to Nigeria’s premier police training institution.

He said the Academy is preparing to commence postgraduate and diploma programmes to further strengthen police education.

“We have expanded our programmes, increased our intake, and improved our facilities to meet the demands of modern policing,” the Commandant said.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, including the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Usman Gayan; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; members of the National Assembly; service chiefs; royal fathers; and parents of the graduating officers.

Call For My Arrest Reckless, Sign Of Incompetence – Ganduje

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,,APC, and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the recent call by the Kano State Government for his arrest over alleged comments relating to the establishment of a militia group as baseless and reckless.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Saturday, Dr Ganduje said the call for his arrest is reckless, baseless, and a clear reflection of the Kano State Governor’s desperation and incompetence.

He noted that such an unfounded declaration by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf amounts to an abdication of responsibility by a leader who has consistently failed to secure the lives and property of the people of Kano State.

“It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the State, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows, while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures.

“At a time when communities such as Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa and other affected areas are living in fear, the Governor has neither visited nor shown empathy toward the victims.

“His continued absence in moments that require leadership speaks volumes of his disconnect from the people he claims to serve,” he said.

The statement further noted that Dr Ganduje has never been associated with violence nor linked to any act that undermines the peace and stability of Kano State, stressed that as Governor, “Ganduje ensured the State remained secure for eight uninterrupted years, earning national commendation for maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property.

“His record stands in stark contrast to the current administration’s ineptitude and lack of direction.”

The statement called on Governor Yusuf to focus on his constitutional duty of protecting Kano residents, instead of engaging in political theatrics and peddling unfounded allegations.

“Leadership is demonstrated through purposeful action, responsibility, and compassion not through press conferences and issuing frivolous statements, aimed at diverting public attention from one’s failures,” it added.

𝐀𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐨 urges Nigerians to work for God, says he has been transformed

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said that he has “been transformed” by the special grace of God almighty, just as he called on Nigerians to be more committed to working for God in any position they found themselves in life

Akpabio stated this on Saturday in his brief remarks, at the blessing and official commissioning of the Regina Coeli Parish Rectory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, “as the most ranked Christian in government, God has specially and graciously transformed and prepared me for the task ahead. I belong to all denominations, but I am lucky and happy to be a Catholic. Most people are in the church without knowing the power of the church.

” If God can raise me from a nobody to be the President of the Senate and by extension, the number three citizen of this great country, He can do it for us all, just position and prepare yourself for his blessings, “he admonished.

Akpabio noted that, the only way to remain blessed and transformed by God is to be committed to His work. ” Anytime you contribute as little as 10 kobo to the construction of a church building project and it is completed and put to use, know that God has accepted your contributions. I am always excited to be part of the development of the church because nothing is too big for our God.

“In the next few weeks, I will happily invite Nigerians from all walks of life, to join us in commissioning a befitting place of worship for our God, situated inside the premises of the National Assembly in Abuja.”

In his speech at the commissioning ceremony, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, His Lordship, Most Rev John Ayah, thanked the Senate President and his wife, Dr Unoma Godswill Akpabio for hosting Catholic Bishops all over the country in Ikot Ekpene last September and also honouring their invitation to commission the Rectory.

He admonished Akpabio to pay less attention to criticisms, saying” you are important and that is why they talk about you. It is expected because of your position in today’s Nigeria.”