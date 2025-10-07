Tinubu, PDP commend Okpebholo’s road projects in Edo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his “landmark” infrastructural drive, particularly the state’s first-ever flyover bridge at Ikpoba Hill, Begovernor.

Represented by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, at the inspection of the one-kilometre project, Tinubu described the flyover as a transformative intervention that would ease traffic congestion and modernise Edo’s transport system.

“This is a 24-span structure, each measuring 20 metres, amounting to a one-kilometre bridge. The quality and pace of work are impressive. Edo is witnessing a first, and I believe more such projects should follow,” Umahi said.

He commended the governor for adopting reinforced concrete technology in road construction, stressing that such roads last 50–100 years and save resources otherwise lost to frequent reconstruction.

Governor Okpebholo thanked President Tinubu for his support, pledging to rebuild Edo’s neglected infrastructure. “I cannot sleep without thinking of what to do for my people,” he said.

In a bipartisan show of support, PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi lauded the governor, saying: “When Edo people are happy, Nigerians are happy. Development must proceed state by state to truly reform the country.”