Tinubu orders 24-hour security cordon over forests in Kwara, Kebbi, Niger after attacks

President Bola Tinubu has directed a full security lockdown across forests in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger states as part of an intensified response to recent kidnappings and terrorist activity in the region.

The development was announced on Tuesday by Sunday Dare, a media aide to the President, who said the order includes expanded air surveillance and closer coordination between aerial and ground forces.

“President Tinubu has ordered total security cordon over the forests in Kwara state following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities. President Tinubu directed the airforce to expand its air surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests in Kwara state where it is believed the terrorists are hiding,” Dare said.

“They are to maintain a 24 hour surveillance and link up with the booths on the ground. This order equally applies to the Kebbi and Niger States axis where many are expected to be rescued.”

Dare added that local communities have a role to play in the intensified operation. “Communities are also urged to provide timely information about strange movements and activities to aide the work of the security forces,” he said.

The directive comes amid heightened concern over a series of abductions, including attacks on worshippers and schoolchildren across several northern states.

Meanwhile, the Daily Times earlier reported that governors of the six south-west states have agreed to create a South-West Security Fund as part of new measures to respond to rising insecurity in the region. The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of the South-West Governors’ Forum in Ibadan, where the leaders discussed agriculture, economic development and security challenges.

Reading the communiqué, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos and chairman of the forum, said the security fund will be managed under the DAWN Commission and overseen by the security advisers of all six states.

He also confirmed that the governors approved a joint intelligence-sharing and communication system to improve coordination across the region.