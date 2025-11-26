Tinubu Orders 24-Hour Aerial Surveillance Over Kwara, Niger, Kebbi Forests

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive security cordon over forests in Kwara, Niger, and Kebbi states, directing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to maintain 24-hour surveillance to flush out terrorists and bandits hiding in the areas.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Tinubu mandated that air surveillance be expanded to cover the “innermost parts of the forests” where criminal elements are believed to be operating.

The President also directed that the aerial operations must “link up with the boots on the ground” to ensure a coordinated and effective clearance operation.

“President Tinubu has ordered total security cordon over the forests in Kwara State following recent kidnappings and terrorist activities.

“President Tinubu directed the Air Force to expand its air surveillance across the innermost parts of the forests in Kwara State where it is believed the terrorists are hiding.

“They are to maintain a 24-hour surveillance… This order equally applies to the Kebbi and Niger States axis where many are expected to be rescued,” Dare stated.

The directive follows a surge in violent attacks, including the recent abduction of 38 worshippers from a church in Eruku, Kwara State, and the kidnapping of 10 residents in Isapa, a neighbouring community.

Simultaneously, President Tinubu announced the safe rescue of 24 schoolgirls abducted from the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for,” Tinubu said in a separate statement by his adviser Bayo Onanuga, praising the security agencies for their swift response.

The President urged local communities to provide timely information about “strange movements and activities” to aid security forces in their operations.