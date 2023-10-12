Tinubu: Olukoyede appointed as new EFCC chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Ngelale said the president appointed Olukoyede for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Senate.

He added that the appointment is in line with the powers vested in President Tinubu as established in Section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Ngelale said Olukoyede is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

He said Olukoyede had previously served as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman between 2016 to 2018, and the Secretary to the Commission between 2018 to 2023.

He said, “By the powers vested in President Bola Tinubu as established in section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, that “the Chairman and members of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the President,” President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

“Mr. Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence. He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). As such, he fulfils the statutory requirement for appointment as Chairman of the EFCC.

“Mr Olukoyede’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

Ngelale also stated that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as the EFCC Secretary, adding that the appointment is for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi: Nwifuru discovers N15M payment of ghost.

He said Tinubu tasks the new EFCC leadership to justify the confidence given to them in this important national assignment as a newly invigorated war on corruption.

He added: “Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

“Mr. Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda is a public administrator with extensive experience in public finance management who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri and a Masters in Business Administration from the same university. He began his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi. From there, he went into banking, including successful stints at the defunct Allied Bank and Standard Trust Bank.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com