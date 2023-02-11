Tinubu offered me N150m to join his camp – Popular Hausa singer

An Hausa singer, Naziru Ahmad, commonly called Sarkin Waka, on Saturday said he was offered N150 million and a car worth N80 million to dump the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that speaking on the Hausa Service of DW radio, which was monitored by this newspaper, Ahmad stated that he turned down the offer of the money and car to leave Atiku’s camp because he had the conviction that the former Vice-President was a better option for Nigeria.

Ahmad had produced an anti-APC song, ‘APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta’, which is popular in the Northern region.

“I was asked to leave Atiku for another candidate and be paid the sum of N150 million in addition to a car worth N80 million but I rejected it,” the musician said.

“I rejected the offer because I know that Atiku will deliver good governance and save Nigeria from its current deplorable condition.

“How will I support Tinubu who is not healthy and physically fit? Our religion also admonishes us to choose healthy persons as leaders for it is one of the qualities of a good leader.”

