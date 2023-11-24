Tinubu, Oborevwori call on institutions to produce Graduates critical to nation building

By Nosa Akenzua

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, have urged institutions of higher learning to produce graduates who will play critical roles in nation building.

They spoke on Thursday at the second convocation ceremony of Admiralty University of Nigeria, ADUN, Ibusa.

Tinubu whose address was read by Mrs Stella Ugochukwu, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Education, commended ADUN for running an uninterrupted academic calendar

He said that universities “should build leaders that will play critical roles in our national life

“This administration is committed to the welfare of the teaching and none teaching staff.

“We will continue to pay attention to quality education of our youths.”

Also, the governor of Delta State who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA,, institutions of higher learning should pay priority attention to human capital development.

“We give priority attention to human capital development.

“Yes, Artificial Intelligence is currently taking the centre stage across the globe, but the core essence of the continuous existence of Artificial Intelligence revolves round human capital, especially those exposed to technologically centred learning.

“I must commend the management and staff of Admiralty University for addressing human capital development, which is one of the key thrusts of my administration, because we understand the importance of education not only in the lives of every individual, especially among the youths but also in nation building.

“Let me assure you that the seamless relationship between the state government and Admiralty University will continue to grow, I am particularly impressed by the modest progress this institution has made in the short span of its existence, especially in the telecommunication industry. “

The governor also, congratulated the graduands and charged them to think outside the box and be worthy ambassador of the institution.

“I congratulate the graduating students for being able to come this far to attain the height, which is being celebrated today.

“I sincerely hope you are all ready for the challenges ahead, because Information and Communication Technology currently rules the world.

“You should be proud alumni of this growing and respected institution; please, go out there and do exploits so that by your fruits, this citadel of learning will remain acceptable and respected among the comity of universities both in Nigeria and overseas,” the governor said.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Paul Omaji in an address, stated, “in ADUN, integrity and respect for hard work is our guiding principles.”

He disclosed that graduates of the University were prepared to face the challenges of the society.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, was among those who spoke at the ceremony.

Trees were planted to commemorate the occasion.