“Tinubu not on sick bed” – Orji Uzor Kalu to Nigerians

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed claims that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is sick.

Kalu said contrary to claims, Tinubu is not on a sick bed.

He spoke at the celebration of Mass to mark his 63rd birthday in Abuja.

Kalu said, “Our President-elect is not sick. It is not true that he’s sick. I don’t want to say much. He is in good health; he is himself.”

The senator also recalled a conversation he had with his colleague over Tinubu’s reported ill health.

Kalu said: “One of my colleagues said yesterday he heard that the President-elect, Tinubu, was in the hospital. I told him the incoming president was not in the hospital; it is not true that he is in the hospital. We argued. I told him the President-elect was okay.”

Nigerians have been questioning Tinubu’s health status and whereabouts lately.

On March 22, reports had it that Tinubu was secretly flown out of Nigeria for medical treatment.

Tinubu allegedly took ill after months of uninterrupted political campaigns.

But, his media team said the President-elect travelled to Paris and London to rest.

