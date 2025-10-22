Tinubu nominates Bernard Doro as Minister

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Bernard Doro for confirmation by the Senate as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The nomination was announced on Tuesday in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Doro, who hails from Plateau State, is being nominated to replace Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. Yilwatda vacated the position in July after emerging as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Doro is a medical and administrative professional with more than two decades of experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, and strategic leadership across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

According to Onanuga, Doro holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA in IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice.

“He is also an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with NHS frontline experience across urgent care, general practice, and hospital settings,” Onanuga said.

Beyond his professional achievements, Doro is recognised for his involvement in youth mentorship and social impact programmes within Nigerian diaspora communities and at home.