Tinubu: Nigeria has turned the corner, the worst is over

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to stop speaking ill of the country, insisting that the darkest days are behind and a new dawn has begun.

The president spoke in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday during the presentation of a book authored by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He said the nation had crossed a critical turning point and was now firmly on the road to progress.

“As I stand before you today, I can tell you with confidence that Nigeria has turned the corner.

“You will see prosperity. You will have it. Those who are speaking ill of this country should stop. Sixty-five years of independence is not a joke,” Tinubu said.

He described the 65th anniversary as a milestone that should remind citizens of the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers.

“We are proud of our forefathers. We are proud of their belief that Nigeria must remain one, that it must be an inclusive country.

“We must care for the elderly, care for the vulnerable, educate our children, and build a welfare system that will strengthen our healthcare,” he added.

Tinubu said the country now has better-equipped hospitals, with the capacity to treat critical illnesses such as cancer. He also noted that this was proof that progress was no longer a dream but a reality.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past decade, he said Nigeria’s old ways almost brought the nation to collapse.

“The old ways nearly destroyed this country. We had no option but to chart a new path.

“And that path, though difficult, has brought us to this point where we can now say confidently that the worst is over,” Tinubu noted.

The president further stressed that the change promised by his party ten years ago has began to unfold, while cautioning Nigerians to stop criticising the country, saying their words sow despair instead of hope.

“I stand before you confident, yet humble, to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was ten years ago. We have crossed that line. We promised change, and today I can confidently tell you that promise is alive. The worst is over,” he reiterated.

“We must not destroy our country with our tongues. We must speak life. We must speak unity. We must speak progress. The world is watching us, and we cannot afford to keep tearing ourselves down,” he added.

Tinubu pledged that his administration would not relent until every Nigerian could feel the impact of government. He promised that there would be no turning back.

“There will be no reversal, no retreat, no surrender. We will keep moving forward. And as your president, I pledge to lead you to the mountaintop, where every Nigerian, no matter their background, can share in the promise of prosperity,” he declared

The president’s remarks drew applause from the audience, with Uzodimma describing Tinubu as a leader determined to rebuild the nation and restore hope to its citizens.