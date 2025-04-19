Tinubu needs labour’s support to deliver on promises – Minister

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, has appealed to the organised labour to support President Bola Tinubu to achieve the priority areas of his Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerians.

Dingyadi made this appeal in a goodwill message during the commissioning of the new ultra-modern national secretariat of the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CCESSAN), located at Kuchiyako 1 Layout, Kuje, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Dingyadi, who praised the efforts of the association, reiterated that the government attaches importance to its relationship with its social partners, such as the organised labour.

The Minister stated that the labour sector remained an indispensable partner and cornerstone to nation-building and national progress, as well as a critical stakeholder in the quest and commitment of the government towards maintaining a healthy and sound industrial relations climate in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Appoints First Female Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anaele

Dingyadi, therefore, assured the organised labour of the Federal government’s continued support in their pursuit of fair and equitable terms and working conditions for their members, as well as other components that ensure decent work benefits in the world of work.

“My dear comrades, as you continually commit to ensuring that this sector remains vibrant, secure, and prosperous now and in years to come, I covet the support of the members of the organized labour like your esteemed organization and encourage you to partner with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to achieve the mandate of the Ministry and the priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This will, in no small measure, ensure that Nigerians not only enjoy the gains of democracy, but also strengthen Nigeria’s Labour Administration System for national growth and development.”

The Minister defined the impressive national secretariat building of the association as a symbol of strength, unity, and commitment of professionals in the construction and civil engineering sector, who play an indispensable role in shaping the nation’s physical and economic landscape.

He noted that their dedication to excellence and invaluable contributions to infrastructure development in Nigeria were evident in what they had effortlessly achieved for themselves.

Dingyadi commended the leadership of CCESSAN and all those who made that vision a reality, noting that their unwavering commitment culminated in the establishment of a structure that would enhance professionalism, foster unity, and promote efficiency among their members, and by implication, create an enabling environment for workers in that sector to attain self-actualization and achieve maximum productivity.

He added: “As we celebrate this significant milestone, let us reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the growth and progress of the construction industry – a sector that serves as the bedrock of national development. The infrastructure we build today lays the foundation for tomorrow’s prosperity, shaping the future of our cities, industries, communities, and economy.”

Dingyadi said, “I urge all stakeholders – government, industry professionals, and labour unions – to work collaboratively towards advancing policies that foster a thriving construction sector. Together, we must prioritize sustainable building practices, invest in capacity development, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and safety. Let us continue to build, not just structures, but a legacy of excellence that will endure for generations to come.”

The Minister, while formally declaring the national secretariat open, also congratulated lyenoma T. Osazee for publishing two books on occupational safety and health, and prayed that the milestone would inspire even greater achievements by the association in the future.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the President of CCESSA, Comrade Temidayo Ayodeji, described the commissioning of the national secretariat and book launch as a testament to the dedication and hard work of members of the association, support of their employers, and the commitment of past and present leaders of the association who worked tirelessly to birth the vision to life.

“Today, we celebrate not only the physical structure that will serve as our national headquarters, but also the spirit of collaboration, innovation and excellence that defines our organisation. As we gather here, we embody the unity and solidarity that have always characterised our great nation, Nigeria.

“Just like our forefathers fought for independence, we are also building for ourselves and generations to come. This secretariat represents a hub of knowledge-sharing, professional growth and networking among our members. I have no doubt that it will become a beacon of construction and civil engineering excellence in Nigeria, illuminating the path of progress and development,” he said.