Tinubu names 9-man team to work with US to curb Nigeria rising insecurity

By Andrew Orolua
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday constituted a nine-man team, and formally endorsed the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group to tackle the rising state of insecurity heightened by terrorists attacks, mass abduction for ransom and horrendous killings across the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu is to lead the Nigerian side of the Joint Working Group, as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

Other members of the team are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard M. Doro, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed and the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the US. Alabi will serve as the secretariat.

The Joint Working Group is supported by a multi-stakeholder team comprising senior officials from relevant government establishments.

The composition of the Joint Working Group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

Onanuga, in the statement on Thursday stressed that “President Tinubu has urged members of the Joint Working Group to work assiduously with their US counterparts to ensure smooth operationalisation of all agreements across sectors”.

