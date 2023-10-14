Tinubu must respond to posers on his identity – COPDEM

By Tunde Opalana

Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respond to the issue raised by the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi as a matter of urgency.

Peter Obi had on Wednesday at a world press conference in Abuja urged Chief Tinubu to tell Nigerians his true name and everything related to his educational career.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has also called on the presidency to address the discrepancies in the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Bola Tinubu.

The allegation of certificate forgery levelled against Tinubu has been roiling the polity with his opponents in the last election-Atiku and Obi-taking the ex-Lagos State governor to task over the issue.

The LP Presidential candidate made the call following revelations made from a Chicago State court, USA, where, under cross examination, a school official of the Chicago State University, CSU, claimed by Tinubu as his Alma mater, denied issuing him the certificate tendered to INEC for the presidential election.

Other issues bordering of who attended the university in the name of Bola A. Tinubu was raised at the court.

In response, the leadership of the All-Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday in a three-page statement declared that Bola Tinubu does not have an identity crisis and does not need to be reintroduced.

But in a statement on Saturday signed by Danjuma Garba, COPDEM spokesman, the group demanded that Tinubu should directly respond to the issues raised to clear the air on the matter and should not speak through delegates.

The group added that a quick, clear, and unambiguous response from Tinubu at this time is in the best interest of the nation and will positively affect the image of the country.

The statement called on “Bola Tinubu to respond to the issue of identity raised by 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party during the world Press Congress on 11th October in Abuja.

“We are of the view that responding to those issues bordering on Tinubu’s identity raised by Peter Obi is in the best interest of Nigerians at home and abroad.”