Tinubu mourns Arise News anchor Somtochukwu, orders probe into tragic death

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the death of Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, a news anchor with Arise News Television, who died during a robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, a brilliant news anchor with Arise News Television, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja,” read a statement issued Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

The President extended condolences to the late journalist’s family, her colleagues, and the wider media community.

“President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss,” the statement added.

He described Maduagwu as “a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner,” and directed law enforcement agencies to track down those responsible.

“Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay,” Tinubu said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to securing Nigerians against crime.

Somtochukwu Maduagwu, 29, died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.

Daily Times reported that ARISE News management described her as a vibrant journalist who made a lasting impression on viewers.

“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many,” said Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of the station.

Initial reports suggested that the broadcaster was directly attacked by robbers, but family friend Kaanayo Nwachukwu, who knew Maduagwu’s mother, shared a different account.

He explained that armed robbers stormed the six-flat apartment complex where she lived, moving from one unit to another and dispossessing residents.

As the attackers approached, Maduagwu attempted to flee through her window but sustained severe injuries from the fall.

According to Nwachukwu, when police eventually arrived, Maduagwu was still alive but pleaded in vain for urgent medical help.

“Sommie begged and begged the police (profusely) to take her to the hospital for immediate medical treatment, but they (the police) said they had no fuel in their vehicle with which to do so,” he said.