Tinubu mocked as Obasanjo scores hat-trick during BBHS football match

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has again thrilled Nigerians with his agility as he was spotted showing off his football skill on the pitch with former classmates.

Naija News understands that Obasanjo led the football team of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, in a friendly football match yesterday as part of events to commemorate the 100th year of the college.

The former president had made news headlines earlier after he was seen acting as a senior prefect to his former schoolmates in a viral video taken during the start of the college’s centenary event.

On Monday, Obasanjo became the star attraction for spectators as he showed off his football skills on the pitch. Naija News learnt that the novelty match was fixed between the old students of the college and former teachers.

Obasanjo scored a hattrick to end the match in 3-0 in favour of his side, Premium Times reports.

Some of the notable old students of the school who reportedly took part in the game include Bukola Olopade, a former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State; and Hakeem Akintunde, who is the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.

Naija News understands that the event has since garnered social media reactions as some netizens mock the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The APC presidential candidate maintained that he is 70 years old, while Obasanjo is currently 85. Obasanjo, however, has been seen in activities requiring physical strength than the former Governor of Lagos State.

Reacting to the football match involving Obasanjo, some netizens on Twitter wrote:

@NsikanUdo4 – “Baba is really having the fun of his life. This is what Buhari, Tinubu and Atiku should be doing now. They have no business governing or contesting elective positions.

Onugha Ughonu @o_ughonu – “I just want Tinubu to walk into the field get to the center and pick up the ball.

@osakwe_onyeka – “Tinubu should be allow to be the goal keeper. At least he should be useful for once.

Bob banke @bob_banke – “See your elder brother,but you younger one no fit hold tea cup.

@OccupyObidient – “Obj subtly dragging Thiefnubu anyhow he wants.

KAYCEE @Gothicmajor – “Tinubu has no business wanting to be president right now and atiku.

Ponfa GD @Ponfa_GD – “We ALL know where Obasanjo went to for Primary & Secondary School. A younger Tinubu cannot tell us when and where he completed his primary or secondary sschool Yet some people want to entrust Nigeria in the hands of such a dubious character. #NoBeJujuBeThat?”.

However, amid all, @kalempire suggested that all major presidential candidates should participate in a novelty match to make it more interesting.

He tweeted: “Let all 4 Presidential candidates play a novelty match and all the 4 presidential candidates will be the captain and goalkeeper of their team, which team will concede more goals from the 4 candidates?

Another netizens, @TosinBamidele8 criticized the former president on the look of the pitch where he was once a student.

He said: “As a responsible former two time president both military and civilian, u think this pitch is befitting of the school he went and his hometown?”

