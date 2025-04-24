Tinubu Meets with NSA Ribadu, Intelligence Chiefs Amid Security Briefing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today held a high-level security meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and heads of Nigeria’s intelligence agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted several hours, focused on assessing the current security landscape across the country, reviewing recent intelligence reports, and discussing strategic responses to emerging threats.

While details of the discussions remain classified, it was gathered that the President was briefed on key national security concerns, including counterterrorism operations, banditry, and efforts to enhance inter-agency coordination.

READ ALSO: Wike fumes, vows sanction over unapproved subcontract in ICC renovation

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and ensuring the safety of all citizens. He urged the intelligence community to remain vigilant, proactive, and collaborative in their operations.

This meeting comes amid heightened efforts by the federal government to combat insecurity and reinforce public confidence in the country’s defense and intelligence systems.

Further developments and directives from the presidency are expected in the coming days.