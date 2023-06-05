Tinubu means well for Nigeria – Gov. Sanwo-Olu tells NLC

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to embark on the planned strike action over petrol subsidy removal.

Politics Nigeria recalls that during his inauguration speech on May 29, President Bola Tinubu said, “petrol subsidy is gone”.

Tinubu’s announcement immediately led to long queues at fuel stations and a hike in the pump price of the product across the country.

On Friday, June 2, the NLC issued a five-day ultimatum to the federal government to revert to the old petrol price or face a nationwide protest/strike.

Reacting to the situation, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke with journalists on Sunday, June 4, after a post-inauguration church Thanksgiving service.

The Governor urged labour leaders to join hands with the present administration in its commitment to turn the country’s economy around and make Nigeria a better place for all.

“We are thankful that Mr President is a product of Lagos. We will pray for him and everything that he stands for. We believe he will replicate all the good things he has done in Lagos in our country, Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added:

“During the campaign trail, every one of our presidential candidates did say that the first thing they are going to do is to remove the subsidy.

“So, what has changed? What has the current president said or what has he done that is different from what any of the other aspirants said they would do?

“We need to be very patient. He (President Tinubu) has not even done a week. So let us talk to ourselves and say that we shouldn’t turn it political. Let us wait and support this man.

“He has not done a week on the job. Let him go and reflect, and at the sub-national level, we are willing to support him.

“The point is no industrial strike will solve anything at this point. It will certainly not bring an end to the issue. The point will be how are we going to ensure a turnaround in our economy.”

Sanwo-Olu also appealed to the NLC not to turn the issue into politics, adding that it is becoming evident in the union leaders’ actions.

