Tinubu, Mahama Discuss Regional Stability, Economic Cooperation in Abuja Meeting

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday welcomed Ghanaian President John Mahama to the State House, Abuja, in a meeting expected to strengthen regional stability and economic cooperation between the two West African nations.

Mahama, who arrived at 2:30 p.m., is visiting Tinubu for the first time since his inauguration as Ghana’s President on January 7, 2025. The two leaders, known for their diplomatic ties, had previously met on December 17, 2024, when Mahama paid a courtesy visit after his election victory.

READ ALSO: Osimhen’s brace keeps Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hope alive

Discussions between the two presidents are believed to have focused on deepening economic collaboration, strengthening the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and addressing security challenges in the region. President Tinubu had earlier expressed confidence that Mahama’s return to power would contribute to political and economic stability in West Africa.

The visit underscores Nigeria and Ghana’s shared commitment to regional unity, with both leaders expected to explore new strategies for fostering economic growth, trade partnerships, and peace initiatives within ECOWAS.