Tinubu ‘ll intensify war against poverty, hunger, corruption – Akume

By Tunde Opalana

The Bola Tinubu administration has listed war against poverty, hunger and corruption as its priority areas as the administration records its first year in office.

The administration also harped on job creation, access to capital for small, medium and large scale businesses to enable it unleash the nation’s full economic potential.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, listed the priorities in his welcome address at the Ministerial Sectoral Updates on Wednesday in Abuja.

The SGF added that the administration will continue to embrace inclusiveness and uphold the rule of law in its relationship with the people.

“As you may recall, Mr. President had declared his unwavering commitment to unleashing our country’s full economic potential, by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption, for the good of the people”

READ ALSO: Yul Edochie: ‘I’ve forgiven Junior Pope for.

“It is therefore imperative that the public is made aware of such commitment as well as the programmes and projects being pursued by government”, Akume said.

The SGF said the administration has make remarkable strides despite the enormous challenges, some of which he said have made significant impact on the people.

Government, he said, has implemented significant economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and fostering sustainable growth.

According to him, key among these, was the introduction of policies that have attracted foreign investments, reduced inflation, and boosted job creation across various sectors.

He said, “From the outset, President Tinubu’s administration set forth an ambitious agenda focused on economic revitalisation, social inclusion, and infrastructural development.

“Mr. President’s commitment to enhancing our nation’s infrastructure is also evident in the completion and ongoing execution of numerous projects, notable among which are the extensive road networks, improved rail systems, and the modernisation of our ports, which are vital for boosting trade and connectivity.

“In the same vein, recognising the importance of human capital development, the present administration has made substantial investments in healthcare and education.

“The launch of new healthcare facilities and the upgrade of existing ones, along with reforms in our educational system, underscores government’s dedication to the well-being and future of our citizens.

“This administration has also rolled out several social intervention programs aimed at alleviating poverty and empowering the vulnerable segments of our society.

“These initiatives have provided financial assistance, skill acquisition opportunities, and improved access to essential services”.

He emphasised the commitment of the administration towards the realisation of its Renewed Hope Agenda of diversifying the economy and improving the power sector.

Akume cited President Tinubu’s assent to the 2023 Electricity Bill, which he said, dismantled monopolistic control over electricity generation, transmission and distribution at the national level.

With the new Electricity Act, state governments, corporations and individuals can now generate, distribute and transmit electricity for sale to the public.

He also cited the President’s assent to the Data Protection Bill 2023 that established a legal framework for safeguarding personal information and promoting data protection practices in the country.

On security, Akume assured that safety and security of Nigerians remained a top priority of the government

According to him, the administration has strengthened the nation’s security apparatus, enhanced intelligence gathering, and fostered greater collaboration among security agencies to address the multifaceted challenges of security across the country.

Continuing, he said, “The challenging but very necessary removal of fuel subsidy, a longstanding policy notorious for fostering corruption, inefficiency and imposing significant fiscal strain on the government annually, and primarily benefitting the affluent and smugglers, rather than effectively aiding the general populace”

“It is apt to say, that under President Tinubu’s stewardship within his first year in office, we have witnessed significant strides in various sectors of our economy.

“Through prudent fiscal policies and strategic investments, the Nigerian economy has shown resilience and potential for growth.

“The administration’s focus on infrastructure development, job creation and economic diversification has laid the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“Furthermore, government’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law has strengthened our democratic institutions and enhanced transparency and accountability in governance.

“His (Tinubu’s) unwavering resolve to combat corruption and promote ethical leadership has earned the admiration and support of the Nigerian people.

“It is however instructive to note, that the act of nation building is not for the government alone, it is a collective responsibility and commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria”.

He appealed to Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the ideals of unity, peace and progress by working together towards realising the nation’s full potential.