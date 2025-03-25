Tinubu Launches Torch of Unity, Pledges Stronger Support for Sports Development

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday flagged off the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to advancing sports development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu emphasized the unifying power of sports, highlighting its role in youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth. He called on both public and private sectors to invest in sports infrastructure, talent discovery, and athlete sponsorship to further elevate Nigeria’s standing in global sports.

The Torch of Unity, a symbol of peace and solidarity, will travel across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, heralding the festival set to take place in Ogun State from May 16 to May 30. The President also paid tribute to Nigerian sporting legends, particularly Olympic medalist Falilat Ogunkoya, who serves as the National Torch Bearer.

Governor Dapo Abiodun assured that Ogun State is fully prepared to host over 10,000 athletes, promising a world-class event with international-standard facilities. Notable sports figures, including Anthony Joshua and Tobi Amusan, are expected to attend, further cementing Nigeria’s position as a global sporting powerhouse.

President Tinubu also extended his best wishes to the Super Eagles ahead of their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, expressing confidence in their success.