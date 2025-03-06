Tinubu Launches National Health Fellows Programme to Boost Healthcare

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially launched the National Health Fellows Programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare sector by developing a new generation of healthcare professionals and leaders.

Speaking at the launch event in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized the programme’s importance in addressing critical healthcare challenges, enhancing capacity-building, and improving service delivery across the country. The initiative aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes healthcare reform and accessibility for all Nigerians.

The National Health Fellows Programme will provide specialized training, mentorship, and hands-on experience to young medical professionals, researchers, and public health experts. The goal is to equip them with the skills needed to drive innovation, improve healthcare delivery, and address gaps in the nation’s health system.

“The future of Nigeria’s healthcare sector depends on investing in human capital. This fellowship will empower young professionals with the knowledge, skills, and exposure necessary to transform our health sector,” President Tinubu stated.

The fellowship will focus on key areas, including primary healthcare strengthening, digital health innovation, epidemiology, and health policy development. Selected fellows will undergo rigorous training under the supervision of top medical experts and institutions, both locally and internationally.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Pate, highlighted that the programme will help bridge skill gaps and improve service delivery in underserved areas. He also noted that the government is collaborating with key stakeholders, including international health organizations and the private sector, to ensure the programme’s sustainability and success.

The launch of the National Health Fellows Programme underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to high-quality healthcare services. President Tinubu reiterated that this initiative is just one of many strategic reforms aimed at revitalizing the country’s health sector and achieving universal health coverage.

Health professionals, stakeholders, and policymakers present at the event lauded the initiative as a timely intervention that will enhance Nigeria’s health workforce and improve healthcare outcomes nationwide.

The application process for the first cohort of fellows is expected to commence in the coming weeks, with selected candidates set to begin training by mid-2025.