Tinubu is next President of Nigeria, declares Buhari

By Tunde Opalana

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be the next President of Nigeria.

President Buhari made the declaration in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State, on Saturday at the APC Presidential Campaign rally that had thousands of party supporters and residents.

The president confirmed Asiwaju Tinubu’s earlier statement on their over 20 years friendship, assuring Nigerians and the people of Nasarawa State that the APC presidential candidate would be a good President that will make the country better after him.

According to a statement from the Tinubu Media Office, signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the President assured party members and supporters that Asiwaju Tinubu would win the election.

In both English and Hausa, the president said: “I am happy to be part of the campaign today for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria and Governor Sule for his second and final term.

“We will win through and through. I trust Tinubu’s dedication and service. I have known Bola Tinubu for more than 20 years. I will continue to campaign for him. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give everything to make Nigeria better.

“He loves this country. He is a believer in Nigeria and I am sure he will do everything possible to advance the wellbeing of all of us as citizens. He will hold this country with trust. You should cherish him.

“Those of you who are here I urge you to go back to your friends and family to tell them to vote for him. We will all vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.”

In his own address at the rally, Asiwaju Tinubu saluted the courage of the President who he said continues to offer leadership with boldness and courage despite all the challenges, adding that the country will recover from her challenges.

Speaking further, the APC Presidential Candidate compared President Buhari with former United States President Abraham Lincoln who also led his country in a time of crisis and still recorded huge achievements in infrastructural development like President Buhari has done for Nigeria.

On his friendship and relationship with the President, Tinubu said those who have concluded there is a crack have had their joy cut short because their friendship is strong, enduring and about nation-building.

“Our President and Leader of APC worldwide, it is a thing of joy that you a poster boy for APC and Bola Tinubu today. Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship will continue to be disappointed and have their short time joy dashed. Ours is not about individuals. It is about integrity and nation-building.

“Nobody ever thought a man in uniform will ever be a democratic, principled and honoured Leader. Today, it is a thing of joy and honour to have you at the rally.

“For us who joined hands with you 20 years ago to reshape Nigeria, to fight corruption, to fight destitution, to fight failure and hunger, we are proud of your achievements.

“President Buhari faced the challenges of Nigeria courageously and squarely. You fought hard and worked hard. Nigeria is surviving as a nation and we believe because of constitutional democracy, we would have asked you to stay on but you said no you are going back to Daura.

“You said there is more to do and you will allow other people to continue. There are few leaders who have faced some challenges, crisis like you did and continue to build infrastructure. One of them is Abraham Lincoln. You have joined such great men who can stay focused in the midst of distractions and enemies. You have tolerated criticisms, there is no labelling you have not endured but today in Nasarawa you are celebrated, commissioning projects after projects.

“We can see true leadership but we may not be able to read the mind of the leader. Today, I stand before you and make a pledge again that Nigeria will recover from all challenges. We are brave. We are resilient. We will focus on agriculture, we will build our mineral resources. We will turn the earth and our dust to money. We will work hard. We promise you. Your children and grandchildren will not have any regret about our nation and ourselves. Happiness, joy and prosperity will be part of our success,” said Asiwaju Tinubu.

National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, addressed the rally in Hausa. He told supporters the history of friendship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu and rallied them to vote for APC because of the good job the current administration of APC in Nigeria has accomplished for the country and in Nasarawa State.

He later presented the party’s flag to Governor Abdullahi Sule as the governorship candidate of the party for second term.

The carnival-like campaign rally had many top Federal Government officials in attendance. Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan noted that Nasarawa is a special state that means victory and peace.

“We are here to celebrate excellence. The people should vote Asiwaju Tinubu. President Buhari has always come to Nasarawa to commission projects. APC has delivered excellence to the people of the State,” he added.

In the same vein, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq joined the party’s National Women Leader Betta Edu to mobilise women support for the presidential candidate.

The Minister reeled out how Nasarawa State had benefited from the Social Investment Programmes of the APC-led administration, admonishing the people that only Asiwaju Tinubu will consolidate on the gains for them to continue to enjoy the benefits.

Plateu State Governor and Director-General of the Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, former Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-makura, told the people to vote for all APC candidates in the coming elections.

Progressives Governors’ Forum leader and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, led his colleagues to the campaign ground and spoke on their behalf.

Governor Bagudu told the people to continue to support APC administration and vote the party candidates in the general elections despite the current challenges of fuel and new Naira notes scarcity caused by saboteurs.

Bagudu said, “the current challenges of Naira and fuel scarcity are transitional issues. Opposition want to cash in to demarket our party but we are proud of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements and achievements of APC governors in their states.

“We are proud of our party, we are proud of our presidential candidates, Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shettima, and we know they will win the election in the next 21 days.

The campaign rally attracted many party big wigs, governors and former governors. Among those in attendance were Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governors Yahaya Bello, Babagana Zulum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Sani Bello, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru and David Umahi.

Others were Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, former Governor of Borno, Alimodu Sheriff and former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole.

The Presidency also confirmed the readiness of President Buhari to campaign for the APC presidential candidate throughout the remaining days before the February 25 election.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari while giving the assurance in Lafia on Saturday declared that “I assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria.

