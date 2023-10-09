Tinubu is committed to develop S-East region, end insecurity, erosion – Nweze

By Chijioke Njoku

The Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the President on Community Development, South East region, Mrs. Chioma Nweze has reiterated the committed efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to develop the region and end the threats of erosion and insecurity.

Nweze, who made this known in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, said the president is determined to bring unprecedented development to the region in-line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, that entails inclusive development of all zones, without leaving any section of the country behind.

She noted further that the region will boast in greater development, especially when the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (SB.129) which has passed the First Reading in the Senate, is concluded and passed into law.

The Senior Special Assistant, Nweze, however applauded the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for reintroducing the South-East Development Commission Bill, in the national assembly.

The statement reads in part: “The re-introduction of the bill was timely at a time the South East zone is yearning for more Federal presence to boost the Economic potentials of the zone while facing existential threats of erosion, insecurity and educational decline leading to increasing number of out of school children.

She revealed the importance of the commission to include: “when established, the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) will be responsible for coordinating and implementing development projects and programs in the region in partnership with state governments, local communities, and other relevant stakeholders to identify the needs and priorities of our region and develop strategies to address them.

“The Commission will have the power to receive and manage funds from the federal government, international donors, and other sources for the purpose of implementing development projects, promote and facilitate investments in the South-East region and work to attract both local and foreign investors and prioritize the development of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and water resources, and will also focus on improving access to quality education and healthcare services, as well as promoting agriculture and other economic sectors in the region” she stressed.

Nweze further assured of the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards the development and harnessing of the potentials of South East Zone for the profitability of the nation, hence, his appointment of His Excellency Distinguished Senator David Umahi as the Honourable Minister of Works and other notable sons and daughters of Igbo nation into key federal positions to ensure the inclusivity of the zone.

