Tinubu Intervenes, Grants 14-day Reprieve To FCT Ground Rent Defaulters

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has stepped in to grant a two-week reprieve to owners of over 4,700 properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently revoked over non-payment of Ground Rent spanning between 10 to 43 years.

The intervention followed the commencement of enforcement actions yesterday, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), which had revoked 4,794 titles due to long-term failure to settle statutory ground rent obligations.

Affected properties include those belonging to government institutions, corporate bodies, and private individuals.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Director of Lands Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, explained that President Tinubu’s directive now allows all affected property holders 14 days to clear their outstanding Ground Rent along with stipulated penalties.

“Today, May 26, 2025, we commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

“Properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals were affected. This demonstrates the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s commitment to carrying out its functions without fear or favour.

“However, the President, Bola Tinubu, has intervened. Therefore, by Mr. President’s intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to settle the outstanding Ground Rents, with associated penalties.”

He further broke down the penalty charges based on district locations. “For properties in the Central Area, the sum of N5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay N2 million as penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed.”

Nwankwoeze also warned individuals who bought properties but failed to register their transactions to take immediate action.

“All those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.”

Furthermore, he revealed that the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has granted an additional 14-day grace period to all property holders in the territory to settle their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills or risk revocation of those titles.

The FCTA’s intensified revenue enforcement aligns with its broader objective to improve internally generated revenue and ensure sustained development in the capital territory.

Nwankwoeze noted that landowners must live up to their responsibilities to support government initiatives.

“Going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people,” he said.