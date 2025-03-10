Tinubu Inaugurates Youth Council, Urges Active Participation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, stating that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of its young people. Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Council, the President urged Nigerian youths to take an active role in shaping the country’s development.

“I have listened to you. Today is not for long speeches, but I just want to reassure you that you are the hope of this country. Every decision I have taken is about you, about tomorrow,” Tinubu stated. He emphasized that his administration’s controversial decision to remove fuel subsidies was aimed at securing a better future for coming generations.

He challenged young professionals to take advantage of opportunities at home rather than seeking prosperity abroad. “When you listen to the majority of professionals saying they ‘Japa,’ it is because they do not see prosperity back home. But if you grow prosperous here and empower people, they will stay,” he noted, urging youths to embrace their role in building Nigeria.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the challenges his government faced at the onset of his administration, likening it to “drawing water from a dry well.” However, he expressed optimism about the nation’s economic trajectory, stating, “Today, the economy is turning the corner. Prices are falling, confidence in our economy is improving, and investors are looking in.”

The President reiterated his administration’s willingness to listen to youth voices and implement their suggestions for national development. “Look at me in the face and tell me whatever you think is wrong and how it should be done. If it is for the prosperity of this country, we will try to implement it,” he assured.

Acknowledging the contributions of young professionals like Dr. Opopo from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Tinubu commended their efforts in national development. He emphasized that the youth, constituting over 60% of Nigeria’s population, are the heartbeat of the nation and must take their role seriously.

In concluding his address, President Tinubu called for the deployment of technology to empower young Nigerians and improve living conditions across the country. “Let’s deploy technology. Let’s see what you can do to empower youths, improve family conditions, and work for the food sovereignty of this country.”

Expressing admiration for the energy and potential of Nigerian youths, he humorously added, “I can’t be young again—maybe in the next life—but I am envious of all of you.”

With these words, President Tinubu formally inaugurated the Youth Council, encouraging its members to seize the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.