Tinubu inaugurates new projects at UNILORIN’s 40th convocation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to advancing education and infrastructural development across Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji, stated this on Sunday while inaugurating newly completed projects at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) as part of activities marking its 40th convocation.

Projects inaugurated included a block of four lecture halls for the Faculties of Social and Management Sciences, an English Drama Studio, renovated departmental buildings, the remodelled Unilorin Innovation Hub, and the Technical Entrepreneurship Centre Road.

“These projects symbolise the spirit of progress and innovation we envision for our nation,” Tinubu said. “I urge Nigerians to believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda and support the country towards greatness.”

The President commended the university management led by Prof. Wahab Egbewole for aligning its development goals with national objectives.

The Chancellor, Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, represented by the Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Idah, described the projects as “worthwhile initiatives” that would enhance teaching, learning, and research.

He added that UNILORIN’s focus on skills development would prepare students for life beyond the classroom.

Egbewole thanked the President for his support, saying, “We remain committed to continuous improvement and will ensure the university grows stronger and better each day.”

The week-long convocation ceremonies concluded with the formal inauguration of the projects.