Tinubu in Benue: Meets Victims, Convenes Emergency Security Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to arrive in Benue State today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, for a crucial visit aimed at addressing the worsening security situation that has gripped the state. The visit follows a wave of fresh attacks, including a deadly raid on Yelewata village in Guma Local Government Area that left many residents dead, scores injured, and hundreds displaced.

In what is being described as a high-level intervention, President Tinubu will begin his visit at Yelewata, where he is expected to meet with victims’ families, local leaders, and displaced residents directly affected by the most recent violence, reportedly carried out by armed herders.

The President will also visit a local hospital where survivors of the attack are receiving treatment—an act intended to convey compassion and signal the federal government’s commitment to protecting all Nigerians.

The visit will culminate in a high-powered stakeholders’ summit at the Benue State Government House Banquet Hall in Makurdi. The emergency meeting will bring together governors, service chiefs, the National Security Adviser, traditional rulers, lawmakers, and civil society leaders for a strategic dialogue on sustainable solutions to the persistent bloodshed in the region.

Top officials expected at the summit include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), members of the APC National Working Committee, federal and state legislators, local government chairmen, and the Benue State Elders’ Council. Traditional rulers from across the state’s diverse ethnic groups are also billed to attend, given their vital role in grassroots peacebuilding.

Benue State, Nigeria’s “food basket,” has long struggled with deadly clashes between farmers and herders, with rural communities frequently targeted in violent incursions. Despite past military deployments and peace talks, attacks have continued, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing security strategies.

President Tinubu, who has made national security a pillar of his administration, is expected to unveil new approaches centered on community engagement, intelligence-driven operations, and robust local collaboration. The fact that the President rescheduled a planned trip to Kaduna in favor of visiting Benue underscores the urgency of the situation.

For the people of Benue, Tinubu’s visit offers a rare opportunity to bring national focus to their plight. However, with tension still high and IDP camps overflowing, residents say they are counting on actions, not promises.

As the town hall begins, attention will be on the President’s message, the tone of the stakeholders’ deliberations, and whether the outcome will mark a turning point in Benue’s long quest for peace and security.