“Tinubu holding a dud certificate” – Yusuf Datti makes revelation

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, has said Bola Tinubu is not the president-elect of Nigeria.

In an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA, Baba-Ahmed said the certificate of return presented to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) is “dud”.

On Tuesday afternoon, the contents of Obi’s petition filed against Tinubu at the Election Tribunal sitting Abuja, surfaced online.

The former Anambra governor cited Tinubu’s alleged forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 in a drug-related case in the United States several years ago as one of the grounds for his disqualification and annulment of February’s election.

Speaking on the development, Datti revealed that the Labour Party decided to employ tactics that were different from what the All Progressives Congress (APC) was expecting “to teach them a lesson”.

He said: “We hit them where didn’t expect. We didn’t ask them to rig the elections. In fact, we have been very kind to these people. We have been very, very gentle with them.

“Look, Obi and I can account for all our political opponents. Ask the other elected persons to account for their opponents. Ngige is alive.

“In my case, all the opponents I have faced, people like Makarfi, are all alive. But, the other elected persons cannot tell you. In Lagos and Borno, these people cannot account for all their opponents. And that’s why we are being careful.

“We are talking about danger here. Let’s also not forget that a gentleman somewhere forfeited $460,000 in order not to go to prison. And now, he is a president-elect after assaulting the Nigerian Constitution.

“As I said, we will hit them where they never expected because we never thought that they would behave in the way they did.”