Tinubu has laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity, growth says Kalu

By Msugh Ityokura

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu said Monday in Abuja that President Bola Tinubu has laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity and growth through his reforms

He spoke at the inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the House organized by the leadership of the House in Abuja

Giving a scorecard on the activities of the House, the deputy speaker revealed that under the leadership of the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, the parliament has considered over 1,059 bills since its inauguration on June 13, 2023.

“Let me begin by acknowledging the inspiring leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has redefined Nigeria’s developmental trajectory. His bold reforms-from fiscal restructuring to security sector overhauls-have laid a resilient foundation for prosperity. Under his stewardship, Nigeria is witnessing a paradigm shift: a nation transitioning from potential to performance, from challenges to solutions, and from despair to hope.

“Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we have already seen tangible policy wins; unified exchange-rate windows restoring investor confidence, a record in capital inflows into our energy and tech sectors, and the passage of four streamlined tax-reform laws this year to eliminate multiple taxation and spur productivity. These reforms underscore the fact that bold legislation, when executed with conviction, can transform our nation.

“Under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen’s astute leadership, the House has considered over 1,059 bills since June 13, 2023, spanning every facet of national life: from foundational amendments to our

Constitution to sector-specific reforms in education, health, security, and the economy.”

He highlighted the 8 pillar legislative agenda of the 10th House which included good governance & anti-corruption; national security; social sector development; inclusive & open parliament; economic growth & diversification; fiscal federalism & resource control; environmental sustainability and law reform & constitutional review, the Deputy Speaker said that dialogue is expected to deliver visibility and more understanding of the legislative agenda of the House.

“Today marks a historic step in our collective effort to reposition the

People’s House as a truly proactive, responsive, and people-centered institution.

“By year’s end, we expect this dialogue to deliver enhanced visibility and understanding of our legislative agenda; integrated stakeholder inputs into our priority-setting; fortified partnerships for evidence-based policymaking; policy briefs and recommendations to inform our interventions; and institutionalization of this Dialogue as an annual cornerstone of our legislative calendar.

“As we embark on today’s sessions, let us seize this unique opportunity to interrogate, refine, and co-create the legislative toolkit that will carry Nigeria forward. Through robust debate and collaborative problem-solving, we will ensure that our legislative agenda reflects the aspirations of every Nigerian”, Kalu said.