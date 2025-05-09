Tinubu Hails Election of Pope Leo XIV

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the 267th Bishop of Rome and leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a statement from the Presidency, President Tinubu commended the Conclave for selecting American-born Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, to succeed as the head of the global Catholic community. The President described the election as a momentous event, lauding the Pontiff’s early message of faith and hope which is already echoing around the world.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s strong ties with the Holy See, President Tinubu acknowledged the Catholic Church’s enduring contributions to peacebuilding, education, healthcare, and development efforts in Nigeria. He further praised the Church’s expanding role in technological innovation for human advancement.

“This historic transition marks a new chapter for the Catholic Church and its unwavering commitment to love, compassion, and service to the vulnerable,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also congratulated the Catholic faithful in Nigeria, expressing his prayers that God grants Pope Leo XIV strength, wisdom, and divine guidance in his mission to foster global unity, peace, and love.