Tinubu Hails Anambra’s Progress, Pledges Deeper Federal Support During Historic State Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, made a landmark visit to Anambra State on Wednesday, May 8, 2025, where he was warmly received by Governor Charles Soludo and the people of the state. The visit, which featured the commissioning of key infrastructure projects and a grand reception, underscored growing federal-state collaboration in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda across the Southeast.

Addressing a jubilant crowd in Awka, President Tinubu reflected on his earlier campaign stop in the state, reminding the people of the promises he made when he stood on the same ground as a presidential candidate. “In less than two years, I have returned not just as President, but as your friend and now, a son of the soil,” he declared, echoing the cheers of “Anambra Kwenu!” that filled the air.

The President commissioned two major legacy projects initiated by Governor Soludo’s administration — the Solution Fun City and the Government House Mini-City — describing them as early steps toward the audacious “African-Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley” (ADTS) vision for Anambra. He praised Soludo’s bold leadership and recalled their longstanding relationship dating back to 2003.

“Anambra has long stood as a beacon of commerce, intellect, and cultural strength,” Tinubu said. “With leaders like Soludo, we can fast-track the state’s transformation. Just like Dubai rose from a desert and Lagos tamed the Atlantic Ocean, Anambra’s dream is possible.”

The President assured Anambra citizens of continued federal support in the areas of infrastructure, security, agriculture, and digital transformation. He commended the Soludo administration for its proactive security measures and full implementation of the new national minimum wage, even exceeding federal benchmarks.

Tinubu highlighted the progress of his administration’s economic reforms, including the removal of petroleum and forex subsidies and the drive for tax reforms, which he described as “difficult but necessary” steps towards macroeconomic stability. He noted that Anambra is well-positioned to benefit from the national focus on tech, manufacturing, and small business development.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to building critical infrastructure — including roads, rail, and power — and ensuring that the digital economy reaches all parts of Nigeria. “With our Renewed Hope Agenda, the nation’s state is strong and getting stronger every day,” he affirmed.

In a touching moment, President Tinubu expressed gratitude for the new chieftaincy title conferred on him by all the traditional rulers of Anambra State, describing it as a deeply treasured honour. He humorously asked Governor Soludo to secure a plot of land in Anambra for his retirement.

“I am now not just your friend, but your son,” he declared. “It is well with Anambra State. It is well with Nigeria!”

The President ended his address with a call for unity, resilience, and patriotism, urging all Nigerians to continue working toward national greatness.