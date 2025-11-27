Tinubu forwards names of three ambassadorial nominees to Senate

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a new list of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The nominations were made in line with Section 171 (1), (2)(c) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the list—containing three nominees—during plenary on Wednesday.

The nominees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State. All three are non-career ambassadors.

In his letter, Tinubu urged the Senate to “consider and confirm the appointments of the nominees expeditiously,” while conveying his “assurances of highest consideration” to the lawmakers.

After reading the letter, Akpabio said additional names would be transmitted later. “The list contains three names for now; I am sure others will follow,” he said.

He subsequently referred the request to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Sani Bello (APC, Niger North), with a one-week deadline to screen the nominees and submit its report.

The nominees are expected to appear before the committee in the coming days as the confirmation process begins.

Tinubu had in September 2023 recalled all Nigerian ambassadors—both career and non-career—without replacing them for more than two years.

Last week, Daily Times of Nigeria reported that new ambassadorial nominations were expected as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements, particularly with the United States.