Tinubu forwards 2024 FCTA statutory budget to House

By Tom Okpe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the 2024 statutory budget of the Federal Capital Administration, (FCTA) to the House of Representatives, seeking express approval.

This in line with provision of section 121 and 299 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as (amended).

The letter, read at the floor of the House on Tuesday by the Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas said: “I hereby, forward the 2024 statutory budget proposal of the FCTA and I trust, it will receive the kind consideration and expeditious approval of the House.”

It reads: “In line with the provisions of section 121 and 299 of the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has prepared the 2024 budget proposal of the FCT which is here before you for the consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

“The proposal has been prepared on the basis of the FCTA revenue abd expenditure focus, and in line with the fiscal abd development policy of the Federal Government and the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

“In addition, the budget proposal takes into consideration, the 2024/2026 economic recovery and growth plan as well as key assumptions in the 2024 budget.

“The FCTA is prioritizing improvement in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment abd increased productivity in agriculture in other to lift many citizens as much as possible, out of poverty.

“I hereby forward the 2024 statutory budget proposal of the FCTA and I trust that it will receive the kind consideration and expeditious approval of the House of Representatives.

“Please, accept the assurances of my highest regards.”