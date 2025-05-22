Tinubu: Food Security, Regional Inclusion Crucial for National Stability

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has identified food security and regional economic inclusion as vital pillars for Nigeria’s long-term stability, emphasizing that every region of the country has a unique role in national development.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the opening of the *Taraba International Investment Summit 2025* on Wednesday, the President hailed Taraba State’s vast agricultural potential, describing it as a cornerstone for the nation’s prosperity and a future hub for agriculture, energy, and mineral resources.

“Food sufficiency is the first currency of national stability,” Tinubu declared, highlighting his administration’s commitment to shifting agriculture from subsistence to industrial-scale production. “Our farmers must transition from the use of hoes and cutlasses to tractors and harvesters.”

The President underscored the importance of decentralising development, stating that Nigeria cannot thrive on raw exports alone. “What we need are factories to add value, clusters to drive innovation, and industrial parks to convert ideas into impact,” he said.

Recognizing Taraba’s contributions—ranging from export-grade tea and coffee to its livestock industry—Tinubu said the state is an agricultural powerhouse that must be fully harnessed. He also praised the Kashimbila Dam as a symbol of visionary progress.

Calling for nationwide synergy, he said: “No part of this country can thrive in isolation… The deficiency of one region is redeemed by the sufficiency of the other.”

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas for convening the summit, stating that the federal government remains a committed partner in converting Taraba’s economic potential into measurable growth.

Governor Kefas assured investors of the state’s safety and readiness, noting that Taraba is ripe for business with abundant resources and an enabling environment.

Also speaking, Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, representing the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, urged state governments to become enablers of agribusiness.

Business leaders including Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Tony Elumelu pledged continued investment in Nigeria, stressing the importance of empowering local investors and youth employment through private sector-driven development.

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammed Abubakar Sa’ad III, lauded the summit and affirmed the growing security and stability in Taraba under Governor Kefas.