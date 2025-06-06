Tinubu Flags Off Lekki Port Road, Unveils Northern Infrastructure Push

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road in Lagos State, using the occasion to unveil an ambitious plan to expand infrastructure across Northern Nigeria under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Describing roads as “arteries through which the lifeblood of economic development flows,” Tinubu said the new projects would not only boost logistics but also drive prosperity across the country. “This road is not just for moving goods; it’s for moving prosperity,” he declared during a virtual commissioning ceremony.

The Lekki Port Road, delivered through the Tax Credit Scheme, links Nigeria’s newest deep-sea port to hinterland markets, reducing congestion, lowering distribution costs, and enhancing export capacity, particularly for agriculture and manufacturing. Officials hailed the project as a benchmark for successful public-private partnerships.

Beyond Lagos, Tinubu signaled the rollout of major infrastructure works in the North, including the Kano–Kongolam Road (Section II: Kano–Kanwar–Danja–Hadejia), Yakasai–Zalli Road, and rural roads connecting farmlands to markets. These efforts, the president said, aim to boost food security, unlock rural economies, and foster national integration.

“From Lagos to Kano, Warri to Zaria, this administration is laying down a new architecture of growth,” Tinubu said. “Our roads must reflect the scale of our ambition.”

He also announced accelerated attention to key federal roads and bridges, including the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway and Benin–Warri Road, alongside the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the 7th Axial Road.

Presidential aides say the infrastructure push is core to Tinubu’s economic recovery plan, with funding sourced through innovative mechanisms such as PPPs, Sukuk bonds, and InfraCorp investments, designed to bypass fiscal constraints.

“Infrastructure is not region-specific,” Tinubu affirmed. “Whether in the North, South, East, or West, we are building roads that connect not just communities but destinies.”

The Lekki corridor, once marred by gridlock, is rapidly transforming into a regional economic engine, driven by coordinated investments in port, refinery, free trade zone, and transport networks.

While critics point to ongoing economic hardships, analysts note that infrastructure remains one of the clearest signs of policy implementation under Tinubu’s administration—offering a tangible pathway to long-term inclusive growth and development.