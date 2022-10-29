Tinubu evaluates transport sector at N37trn to grow Nigeria’s economy

By Temitope Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has evaluated Nigeria’s transport sector at N37 trillion as part of his plan to grow the economy if elected as president of Nigeria.

In his political manifesto made available recently, he promised to harness all available resources and means in the transportation sector to grow the economy.

He said that the transportation sector is valued at N37 trillion. Transport activities contributed 1.84 percent to the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. Road transport accounts for the lion’s share of passenger and cargo movement, representing roughly 90 percent of all transportation activities in 2021.

Developing the political will and technical capacity to move people and goods in a safe, affordable, and accessible manner will help create a better future for Nigerians,” Tinubu stated in his manifesto.

In a veiled reference to Lagos State, the APC standard bearer for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election further stated: “Transportation is not just some technological or mechanical feat. Behind the movement of people and things, lay human stories and the aggregate of those accounts tells us much about our nation.”

Continuing, he said “We will work hard to improve our various transportation systems to make sure those individual human stories and the story of our nation affirm the finest aspirations of our society. We shall focus our policies and interventions on all the key methods of transportation: road, rail, maritime, and air,” Tinubu promised.

