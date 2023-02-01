Tinubu didn’t attack Buhari at Calabar – APC PCC

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) has denied that its Presidential candidate in the forthcoming election in the country, Ahmed Bola Tinubu attacked President Muhammadu Buhari at its campaign rally, in Calabar.

The PCC in a statement on Wednesday, signed by Bayo Onanuga Director, Media and Publicity PCC said: “We find it important to correct the misrepresentation of the statement of our candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the campaign rally in Calabar on Tuesday.”

Tinubu was alleged to have attacked President Buhari at the rally in Calabar, accusing him of making reference to high exchange rate of the nations’ currency.

But the PCC in its reaction said while addressing party supporters at UJ Esuene Stadium, “Tinubu urged the people not to vote for Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because of their litany of failures while in power for 16 years.

READ ALSO: NDPB, Meta partner to train 100 data privacy

“The reference to exchange rate was not in any way an attack on the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration but an attempt to capture how the economic mismanagement of the PDP created forex crisis in the country since 2015.”

The party also said anyone who followed the entire sequence and context of what Asiwaju said at the rally in Calabar will know he directed his missiles against PDP and Atiku.

“Let’s we forget, the PDP left the forex reserve at $28 billion by May 2015, when Buhari took over despite, unprecedented revenue from crude oil.

“Even with the massive oil theft and low price of crude, until recently, President Buhari had built up the reserve to about $38 billion.

“The PDP in 1999 met the exchange rate at N85 to one US dollar in 1999 and left it at N230 in 2015.

“The futile attempt to misrepresent Asiwaju Tinubu by the mischievous PDP media did not detract from his central message.

“Our candidate explicitly said the people should not follow PDP and Atiku because they don’t know the road.

“Tinubu could not have meant President Buhari does not know road, having celebrated, numerous times, the achievements of the Buhari administration. He had also said at campaign fora that he would build on the achievements of Preaid2nt Buhari, if elected on 25 February.

“As frontrunner in the race, he has promised to implement his robust Action Plan that will bring socio-economic prosperity to our country.

All the sponsored innuendos, invented and imaginary discord in APC which the failed PDP and their media organs hope to cash on to win the coming election will blow up in their faces,” the denial statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...