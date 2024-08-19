Tinubu departs Abuja for France today

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 19, embark on a trip to France, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled ‘President Tinubu travels to France on Monday.’

Although the Presidency did not state the purpose of Tinubu’s visit, it said “The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France”.

This is the fourth trip President Tinubu is making to the France since his assumption of office.