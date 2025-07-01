Tinubu Deepens Caribbean Ties with Diplomatic Deal, Scholarships, Visa Waivers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday announced the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, proposing visa waivers for all Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) diplomatic and official passport holders.

Delivering a landmark address to a special joint session of the Saint Lucian Senate and House of Assembly at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, President Tinubu described the diplomatic pact as “a symbolic bridge” that will foster deeper cooperation between Nigeria and the Caribbean.

“I respectfully urge a reciprocal gesture to enable smoother movement of officials and foster closer institutional cooperation,” Tinubu said, affirming Nigeria’s readiness to facilitate free and easier travel for OECS officials.

To further deepen ties, the Nigerian leader proposed the creation of a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement to institutionalise engagement between Nigeria and the OECS. He also announced full scholarship opportunities for OECS students as part of cultural exchange and integration.

The audience, which included leaders from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Martin, received the announcement with applause.

Underscoring the shared legacy of African heritage and resilience, Tinubu said the time was ripe to revive Pan-African ideals and forge practical partnerships in trade, education, health, climate action, and culture.

“Out of the transatlantic slave trade and colonial subjugation emerged a shared cultural identity and indomitable spirit. My presence here signals Nigeria’s renewed commitment to re-engage with these enduring ties,” he said.

President Tinubu also extended an economic hand of friendship, offering the OECS access to Africa’s largest consumer market and encouraging investments in agriculture, manufacturing, fintech, and tourism.

He proposed a partnership in maritime education, scientific research, and climate adaptation, as well as the extension of Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC) programme to send skilled Nigerian professionals—doctors, engineers, educators—to support Caribbean nations.

Tinubu pointed to Afrobeats, Nollywood, and Nigerian literature as cultural exports that have already reconnected Saint Lucian youth to Africa, calling for expanded creative and sports exchanges.

“Our countries are separated by the Atlantic but bound by blood, culture, and memory. Let us build on this legacy and work together in areas that benefit both our peoples,” he said.

In a rousing conclusion, President Tinubu invoked Pan-African voices of the past, quoting Marcus Garvey and African proverbs, and reaffirming Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy.

“Nigeria stands at the vanguard of Black dignity and advancement. We have long championed unity, from opposing apartheid to leading in the Pan-African movement. Today, we extend that same spirit to the Caribbean,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria’s influence spans music, cuisine, fashion, and film—making it not just Africa’s economic powerhouse but also its cultural heart.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre hailed the visit as a historic moment, marking freedom, shared identity, and an unbreakable bond between Africa and the Caribbean.

“Mr. President, we are African people with permanent homes on this side of the Atlantic, but our hearts beat in rhythm with the motherland,” Pierre said.

As Nigeria and Saint Lucia now stand united under a formal diplomatic umbrella, both leaders signaled the beginning of a new era of strategic cooperation rooted in shared history—and aimed at a common future.