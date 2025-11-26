Tinubu declares nationwide security emergency, orders mass recruitment into police, military

President Bola Tinubu has declared a national security emergency and approved a major expansion of Nigeria’s security forces, directing the police, army, and intelligence services to recruit thousands of new personnel.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tinubu said the police and armed forces had been authorised to immediately boost their manpower in response to rising insecurity across the country.

“The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000,” Tinubu said.

He explained that although he had earlier approved an upgrade of police training facilities nationwide, the police are now authorised to use National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as temporary training depots to speed up the process. Officers withdrawn from VIP protection duties are to undergo quick retraining before deployment to high-risk areas.

“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” Tinubu said.

“The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”

Tinubu commended security agencies for the recent rescue of kidnapped victims in Kebbi and Kwara, saying: “Let me take this moment to commend our security agencies for working together to secure the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State.

“We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of the Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage.”

Addressing the military, Tinubu added: “To the leadership and rank and file of our Armed Forces, I commend your courage and your sacrifice. This is a challenging moment for our nation and for the military institution itself.

I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity. There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence.

“The Nigerian people are counting on you, and this administration will provide the support you need to succeed.”

He also pledged federal support for state-level security outfits and urged lawmakers to begin reviewing the constitution to allow states that want their own police forces to establish them.

“States should rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security,” he said. “Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”

Tinubu also appealed to herder associations to end open grazing and embrace the newly created livestock ministry’s programmes.

“Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers.

“I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony.”