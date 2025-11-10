Tinubu Congratulates Soludo on ‘Overwhelming Victory’, Praises INEC for ‘Credible’ Poll

President Tinubu has said Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s victory in the Saturday, 8th November, 2025, election for a second term as Governor of Anambra State is an “affirmation of his visionary leadership”.

Tinubu personally sent former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Charles Soludo, a signed letter on Sunday.

“I congratulate Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State.

“The overwhelming victory he recorded in Saturday’s poll has now made him the third Governor in the State’s political history to win a second term.

“I must also congratulate the people of Anambra State, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the peaceful and successful conduct of the Governorship election,” the letter read.

Speaking further, the president affirmed that the Anambra state governor has made significant improvement in his first tenure and has thus been rewarded with a re-election.

“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the State has made under his guidance.

“Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that indeed knowledge is power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency and prudent management of people and resources.

“I visited Anambra State in May this year, where I inaugurated some projects executed by the Soludo administration.

“I highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects being embarked upon by Mr Solution. That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind,” Tinubu said.

The President further commended Governor Soludo, saying: “I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra State. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.

“I urge Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded elections.

“I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the Federal Government.

“The victory of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the election again, demonstrates the vitality of our political system and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can hardly be encumbered or denied.

“I must also thank the new Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting what observers have described as a credible election, based on the reports I have received thus far.

“I charge the Commission with maintaining the standards and further improving its performance, so we can continue to strengthen and deepen our electoral system,” he added.

Governor Soludo was announced as the elected Governor of Anambra State to serve his second tenure in office after defeating fifteen (15) other contestants in Saturday’s Governorship election in the State.