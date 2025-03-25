Tinubu Congratulates Goodluck Jonathan on Winning 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on being awarded the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award, recognizing his contributions to global peace and democracy.

In a statement, President Tinubu praised Jonathan’s unwavering commitment to fostering harmony and unity, calling it a patriotic endeavor that has earned him well-deserved global recognition. He emphasized that the award affirms Jonathan’s dedication to peacebuilding and democratic advancement, both in Africa and beyond.

READ ALSO: Concern as Sanusi, Bayero set to hold Sallah durbar in Kano

Recalling Jonathan’s historic concession of the 2015 presidential election and peaceful transfer of power to an opposition party, President Tinubu highlighted how this act strengthened Nigeria’s democratic reputation on the global stage.

Celebrating the former president’s latest achievement, Tinubu also commended the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for honoring individuals who work tirelessly to create a better world.