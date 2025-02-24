Tinubu congratulates Aiyedatiwa on new term

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State following his official swearing-in ceremony for a fresh term in office. The inauguration took place today in Akure, the state capital, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the state’s leadership.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who stepped into office following the passing of his predecessor, the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, secured his mandate after a decisive victory in the last governorship election. His new term signals continuity and the potential for further development in the state.

In his congratulatory message, President Tinubu praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s electoral success and called on him to honor the legacy of his predecessor by prioritizing the welfare of the people.

“I congratulate you for your successful inauguration today for a new term of office after an outstanding run in the last governorship election in Ondo State,” President Tinubu stated.

“You have a rare privilege to succeed your illustrious predecessor, who worked tirelessly for the growth and development of the state and advanced the progress of Nigeria as a whole. Having been sworn in today for a fresh term in office, I urge you to work in the best interest of the people of the state and our country. I will be your partner in progress to usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of Ondo State.”

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of using the overwhelming mandate to serve the people effectively, urging Governor Aiyedatiwa to focus on expanding economic opportunities, reducing poverty, strengthening security, and providing critical infrastructure.

The president’s message reaffirms his administration’s commitment to supporting state governments in driving development and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.

As Governor Aiyedatiwa embarks on this new term, the eyes of the nation will be on Ondo State to witness how his leadership builds upon the foundations laid by the late Governor Akeredolu.