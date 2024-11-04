Tinubu committed to alleviating suffering of Nigerians – Information minister

.Says no leader would deliberately want his people to be in state of blackout, other problems

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu is committed to alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

Idris said this on Sunday in Kaduna when he featured in a live phone-in programme of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Hausa Service, Kaduna, ‘Hannu Da Yawa’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister, who spoke on the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal, said the subsidy was only benefiting a few people at the expense of all Nigerians.

He assured that the economy would be stable, adding that no government would want backwardness in its administration.

Idris emphasised that what needed to be fixed in the country does not only lie with the National Assembly, elected representatives or executive arms of the government, but all Nigerians.

He said Tinubu had recently directed the Ministers to cut the cost of governance by limiting the number of their official vehicles when going around their official duties and the number of their personnel during trips.

Idris said: “President Tinubu is pointing out the need to change from the old ways of doing things in Nigeria.

”Whenever we sit for FEC meetings, what the President is emphasising is the need to cut out many expenses which are not necessary in governance.

“Tinubu even came out with a circular on the cost of traveling and the number of vehicles. This might be seen as little, but they actually count.”

The minister said in terms of agriculture, Tinubu said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was renamed Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security so as to tackle the issues of agriculture at various angles.

He equally said that the issues of insecurity were being tackled head-on by Tinubu, adding that the issues were on ground even before his administration.

Idris added that the Federal Government WAS still on the course of acquiring platforms and ensuring the welfare of security personnel to enhance the security architecture of the nation.

He added the creation of State Police was still on consultation by the president.

Speaking further, Idris said the recent power outage in the Northern parts of the country was not planned as orchestrated by the public.

He restated that no leader would deliberately want his people to be in a state of blackout and other problems.

The minister added, ”The President is doing his best to find lasting solutions to the recurring collapse of the national grid.

”The AKK Gas Pipeline Project is also on the verge of being completed and it will help in revamping industries in the North.”

Idris urged the public to always use social media in propagating the country in good light

Lamenting the obnoxious trend of fake news. the minister, while admitting that it was an issue of global concern, urged for its positive use.