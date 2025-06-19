Tinubu commissions Mabushi–Katampe link road, pledges more projects

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the commissioning of the new Collector Road CN2, linking Mabushi to the Judges Quarters in Katampe District.

Representing the President at the ceremony, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his leadership and delivery of key projects within time and budget.

“I would like to start by expressing my gratitude to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for his tireless efforts in delivering infrastructure projects in the FCT.

“The Minister’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the implementation of the budget is commendable. His ability to deliver projects within budget and timeframe is a testament to his leadership and vision.” Kalu said

Kalu, who officially commissioned the road on behalf of President Tinubu, described the CN2 project, popularly known as Zakari A. Kiari Street, as a major urban link that would ease traffic, enhance connectivity, and reduce travel time between major districts.

“This project reflects our administration’s commitment to urban development and improving the quality of life for our citizens. We believe that infrastructure development is critical to national growth and development,” he stated.

While thanking CGC Nigeria Limited for completing the project ahead of schedule, Kalu assured residents that more infrastructure projects were underway.

“Our administration will continue to invest in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, housing, transportation, education, and healthcare.

“We believe that infrastructure development is not an expenditure, but a good investment for the people.” He said

On his part, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, emphasized that the road serves far more than just the Judges Quarters, pointing out its broader economic value.

“This road links to a lot of areas here, and luckily, Judges Quarters is also one of the areas that will benefit. This is what we’re talking about, development, and I want to thank the company for showing that capacity.” He said

Wike noted that the road, flagged off in October last year, was scheduled for completion in 12 months but was delivered in just eight to nine months.

“That is why we have always said: give to those who have the capacity to deliver for the benefit of the people,” he said, adding that the infrastructure would significantly raise the value of properties in the area.

While calling out defaulters of ground rent, particularly wealthy landowners, whom he accused of evading payments while expecting free infrastructure, he criticized the double standard of Nigeria’s elite who pay property taxes abroad but fail to do the same at home.

“If you know you have land here and you have not paid, I will publish your name that you have not paid. We need money to do the work that we are doing. No poor man can do these houses… So, you have to pay.

“In London, they won’t say give us time. In America, they won’t say give us time. But in Nigeria, we always have one exclusion or the other.” he lamented.

He praised President Tinubu’s support for infrastructure in the FCT and announced that more projects would be commissioned in the coming days, including the M5 Road in Life Camp.

“This program will be for 17 days. The support Mr. President has always given us is why we’re able to achieve what we are achieving,” he said.

After the ceremony, the Minister led a brief inspection of the Judges Quarters and the N5 Road in Life Camp, reiterating that the FCT administration would not relent in its mission to transform Abuja through aggressive and equitable infrastructure development.